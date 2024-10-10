Sean "Diddy" Combs sex trafficking trial set for May 2025

NEW YORK -- Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, who was arrested for sex trafficking, racketeering and conspiracy, was given a May 2025 trial date by a judge in New York.

According to the indictment, Combs allegedly abused women for years as associates and employees kept quiet and allegedly helped. Victims were allegedly blackmailed or silenced through violence.

Combs, 54, entered court Thursday dressed in a wrinkled tan shirt and matching pants. He seemed more upbeat, smiling and waving to his mother and children in the gallery.

Combs, who has pleaded not guilty and twice been denied bail, spoke with his legal team and nodded his head in agreement as his lead attorney spoke at the proceeding.

"He's making an adjustment," said Anthony Ricco, who is on Combs' legal defense team. "We really want to put an end to all of the clowning that we see on the internet. This is a serious proceeding with serious consequences."

The judge, newly assigned to the case after the previous judge recused himself, set a trial date for May 5, 2025.

Prosecutors have until Dec. 31 to turn over discovery. In court, they said they seized over 96 electronic devices in three searches at an airport, as well as Combs' Miami and Los Angeles residences.

Defense says government leaked 2016 hotel assault video

Combs' attorneys filed a motion for an evidentiary hearing alleging the government, mostly the Department of Homeland Security, leaked information and material, including the 2016 hotel surveillance video showing Combs attacking his former girlfriend, singer Cassie, which aired on CNN.

Defense attorneys want the video out of evidence, saying leaks prevented him from "getting fair consideration" by the grand jury and that they tainted the jury pool.

In court, the all-female prosecution team told the judge no leaks came from prosecutors and that they believed "this motion is baseless," a means for the defense to "try and exclude a damning piece of evidence."

Prosecutors also took issue with comments Combs' lead attorney made in the press. They said he accused the government of a racist prosecution, quoting an interview where he called it the "takedown of a successful Black man."

The judge said a reciprocal gag order could be written up.

"I'm not going to say anything that I haven't said in court and that I haven't said in my court papers," Marc Agnifilo, Combs' lead defense attorney said outside the courthouse.

Prosecutors indicated they could file a superseding indictment.