Jay-Z, Sean "Diddy" Combs sexual assault lawsuit dropped by accuser

A civil lawsuit accusing rap moguls Jay-Z and Sean "Diddy" Combs of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000 has been dropped by the accuser, according to documents filed in federal court in New York on Friday.

According to the filing by the plaintiff, the lawsuit was "voluntarily dismissed with prejudice." No further details were immediately known.

"Today is a victory. The frivolous, fictitious and appalling allegations have been dismissed," Roc Nation, the entertainment company founded by Jay-Z, posted in a statement on its social media.

The statement was signed by Shawn Carter, Jay-Z's legal name.

"The trauma my wife, my children loved ones and I have endured can never be dismissed," the statement read.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.