Sean "Diddy" Combs back in court as judge rejects bid to delay trial by two months

Sean "Diddy" Combs was back in court Friday as a judge rejected a request by his attorneys for a two month delay to his sex trafficking and racketeering trial.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin on May 5, with opening statements set for May 12.

Combs appeared in court wearing tan prison clothes and blue slip-on shoes. He entered the courtroom without handcuffs.

The music mogul's attorneys had asked the judge to push back the trial by two months, alleging prosecutors have been slow to turn over potential evidence, making it difficult to be ready in three weeks. In their letter, defense attorneys cited a failure by prosecutors to turn over potential evidence in a timely fashion, including materials related to a superseding indictment returned by a grand jury earlier this month.

"There is actually substantially new conduct in the Third Superseding Indictment, about which we are continuing to receive new discovery," Combs' attorneys wrote.

They went on to write, "Under these circumstances, with discovery seemingly incomplete on a 15-year mandatory minimum count, we cannot, in good conscience, go to trial on the scheduled date. This is a problem that the government has created, yet it opposes our reasonable request."

Prosecutors opposed a delay, and the judge rejected it during a hearing Friday.

Combs, 55, has been held without bail since his arrest in September. He faces five counts, including racketeering conspiracy, transportation to engage in prostitution and sex trafficking. He's accused of using threats, force and coercion to get victims to engage in sex acts, once allegedly dangling a victim over an apartment balcony, according to prosecutors.