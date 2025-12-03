Rockefeller Center tree lighting is set for tonight in NYC. Here's what to know.

The lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, an annual New York City tradition, is set for Wednesday night.

Fortunately, skies are expected to be clear following Tuesday's coastal storm that brought heavy rain into the city. It will be cold though, with highs feeling like the 30s.

Here's everything to know about when the ceremony starts, how to visit and road closures around the area.

What time is the 2025 Rockefeller Center tree lighting in NYC?

The Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center was lit on December 4th, 2024, an annual holiday tradition in New York City, United States. Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images

Reba McEntire will host this year's ceremony, which starts at 8 p.m. and will feature live music and performances, including Marc Anthony, Halle Bailey, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Laufey, New Edition, Brad Paisley, and Carly Pearce.

The lights are expected to be turned on just before 10 p.m.

This year also marks the 100th anniversary of the Radio City Rockettes, who will also perform.

When and where to see the Rockefeller Center tree

The Rockefeller Center tree will be lit up from 5 a.m. to midnight through mid-January. On Christmas Eve, it will be lit for 24 hours, and on New Year's Eve, it will be lit from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The tree is located at 30 Rockefeller Center between West 49th and West 50th streets in Manhattan. Visitors traveling by mass transit should use the 47th-50th Streets-Rockefeller Center stop on the B, D, F and M lines.

Tickets can be purchased to skate at the Rockefeller Center ice rink, or to check out the view from the observation decks. For more than $300, you can buy a VIP pass for an up-close tour of the tree and a champagne toast.

What to know about this year's Rockefeller Center tree

The Norway Spruce was cut down on Nov. 6 in East Greenbush, New York, a suburb of Albany in Rensselaer County, about 150 miles north of New York City. It arrived at Rockefeller Center on Nov. 8. It is approximately 75 feet tall, weighs 11 tons, and is more than 60 years old.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is lifted at Rockefeller Plaza on Nov. 8, 2025, in New York. Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / AP

The tree will be decorated with more than 50,000 energy efficient LED lights and topped with a Swarovski crystal star. After it comes down in mid January, it will be milled into lumber for Habitat for Humanity, according to organizers.

The history of the Rockefeller Center tree lighting

Organizers say the holiday tradition dates back to 1931, when a group of workers pooled their money to buy a Christmas tree. They decorated the 20-foot tall Balsam Fir with garlands made by their families.

Two years later, Rockefeller Center held the first official tree lighting.

December 1999 holds the record for the largest tree -- a 100-footer from Killingworth, Connecticut.

Last year's tree hailed from West Stockbridge, Massachusetts, in the southern Berkshires region. It was the first tree selected from Massachusetts since 1959.

Road closures around Rockefeller Center

It's the first Gridlock Alert Day of the month, he NYPD says the following streets will be closed Wednesday: