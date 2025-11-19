NYC Gridlock Alert Days start today for 2025 holiday season

New York City's Gridlock Alert Days start Wednesday for the 2025 holiday season. That means drivers should expect slow-moving traffic, especially in Manhattan.

This year's Gridlock Alert Days, technically, started for the United Nations General Assembly in September, but took a break ahead of the holidays.

During these days, transportation officials encourage New Yorkers to use mass transit, as much as possible.

Here is the full list of Gridlock Days for the 2025 holiday season.

Wednesday, Nov. 19

Thursday, Nov. 20

Tuesday, Nov. 25

Wednesday, Dec. 3

Thursday, Dec. 4

Friday, Dec. 5

Monday, Dec. 8

Tuesday, Dec. 9

Wednesday, Dec. 10

Thursday, Dec. 11

Friday, Dec. 12

Monday, Dec. 15

Tuesday, Dec. 16

Wednesday, Dec. 17

Thursday, Dec. 18

New Yorkers and visitors alike should also expect street closures for the upcoming Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and balloon inflation celebration. Parade organizers unveiled six new floats Tuesday, including the first ever POP MART and LABUBU float.

In past years, the city has also set up a pedestrian-only zone around Rockefeller Center, where this year's Christmas tree lighting will be held on Dec. 3. The 75-foot Norway Spruce arrived in Manhattan last week from a farm in East Greenbush, New York.