Watch CBS News
Local News

NYC Gridlock Alert Days start today for 2025 holiday season

By
Renee Anderson
Digital Producer, CBS New York
Renee Anderson is a digital producer at CBS New York, where she covers breaking news and other local stories. Before joining the team in 2016, Renee worked at WMUR-TV.
Read Full Bio
Renee Anderson

/ CBS New York

Add CBS News on Google

New York City's Gridlock Alert Days start Wednesday for the 2025 holiday season. That means drivers should expect slow-moving traffic, especially in Manhattan. 

This year's Gridlock Alert Days, technically, started for the United Nations General Assembly in September, but took a break ahead of the holidays. 

During these days, transportation officials encourage New Yorkers to use mass transit, as much as possible.   

Here is the full list of Gridlock Days for the 2025 holiday season.

  • Wednesday, Nov. 19
  • Thursday, Nov. 20
  • Tuesday, Nov. 25
  • Wednesday, Dec. 3
  • Thursday, Dec. 4
  • Friday, Dec. 5
  • Monday, Dec. 8
  • Tuesday, Dec. 9
  • Wednesday, Dec. 10
  • Thursday, Dec. 11
  • Friday, Dec. 12
  • Monday, Dec. 15
  • Tuesday, Dec. 16
  • Wednesday, Dec. 17
  • Thursday, Dec. 18

New Yorkers and visitors alike should also expect street closures for the upcoming Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and balloon inflation celebration. Parade organizers unveiled six new floats Tuesday, including the first ever POP MART and LABUBU float

In past years, the city has also set up a pedestrian-only zone around Rockefeller Center, where this year's Christmas tree lighting will be held on Dec. 3. The 75-foot Norway Spruce arrived in Manhattan last week from a farm in East Greenbush, New York

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue