New Yorkers & tourists flock to Rockefeller Center for annual Christmas tree lighting

NEW YORK -- We are just hours away from the annual Christmas tree lighting at Rockefeller Center.

It's that time of year again when the city is officially lit up for the holiday season.

It was cold out Wednesday, but that's not stopping people from coming down. It's a tradition for many families, and their official start to the holiday season here in New York City.

"Lighting of the tree," one person said.

"We are very excited," another person said.

The annual lighting of the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center.

"I want to do it. It's on my bucket list," said Alexis Tompkins, from New Jersey.

"It is on my bucket list of things to do, so yeah, I'm really excited for it," said Richard Conroy, from London.

Even though temperatures are dipping into near freezing, the anticipation is still building with many saying the 50,000 multi-colored LED lights, once turned on, will warm up the night.

"Are you dressed warm enough?" CBS New York's Jennifer Bisram asked Tompkins.

"I think so," Tompkins said.

"How many layers do you have on?" Bisram asked Cathy Gracia, from Houston.

"Two ... I should've worn more," Gracia said.

This year's tree is 80 feet tall. The enormous Norway Spruce weighs 12 tons and is topped with a three-dimensional Swarovski star weighing 900 pounds, which will sparkle with 3 million crystals.

"We have to wait, of course. We want to see it," said Sarah Hussain, from Germany.

The tree lighting tradition at Manhattan's Rockefeller Plaza has been around since the 1930s. It started with construction workers and hundreds of lights. Almost a century later and it's become a holiday tradition for people near and far.

"As soon as the tree lit up, I proposed to her," said Nick Zeigler, from South Carolina.

"It was very magical," Amanda Zeigler said.

That was 2018. Now, Nick and Amanda try to come back every year with their kids.

"You could come see it when it was already lit, but to see it light up and everybody cheering, it's unbelievable," Nick Zeigler said.

If you plan on coming, bundle up and leave the backpacks home.