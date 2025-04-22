Judge temporarily blocks ICE office at Rikers Island ahead of hearing this week

A judge ordered New York City officials to halt their plan to allow U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to establish an office at the Rikers Island jail complex.

In a written order Monday, the judge temporarily barred the city from "taking any steps toward negotiating, signing, or implementing any Memorandum of Understanding with the federal government" before a hearing can be held Friday on a lawsuit challenging the plan.

The New York City Council filed the suit last week, saying First Deputy Mayor Randy Mastro's executive order to establish the office was "unlawful" and "tainted by the conflict of interest created by the corrupt bargain the mayor entered into" with Trump administration officials.

Critics have accused Mayor Eric Adams of agreeing to help the White House with its immigration crackdown in exchange for his federal corruption case being dismissed, which he has repeatedly denied.

City Council, Mayor Adams respond to judge's order

A spokesperson for City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, who is running to replace the mayor, said in a statement she appreciates the judge's ruling and looks forward to the hearing on April 25.

"Allowing ICE to operate an office on Rikers Island and carry out Trump's destabilizing and extremist mass deportation agenda would make everyone in our city less safe. The Council stands firm in our efforts to protect the rights and safety of all New Yorkers against attacks by the Trump administration and its agents," the statement read. "We look forward to [Friday's] hearing and will continue outlining why this executive order is unlawful and bad for public safety in our city."

A spokesperson for the mayor's office said they will comply with the judge's order ahead of the hearing.

Adams previously announced Mastro would oversee the return of ICE to Rikers in order to "ensure there was never even the appearance of any conflict." Mastro told CBS News New York he conducted his own investigation before signing the executive order, and it was carefully written to comply with the city's sanctuary laws.

ICE previously had a presence at Rikers, but was effectively banned in 2014 under the laws that limit cooperation with immigration enforcement. Adams has said ICE and other federal agencies would assist with gang and drug-related investigations, but would not take part in civilian immigration enforcement.