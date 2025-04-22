27 alleged Tren de Aragua gang members indicted in NYC, officials say

Twenty seven alleged members of the Tren de Aragua (TDA) gang have been indicted on charges ranging from racketeering, sex trafficking, narcotics, robbery, carjacking and firearms possession, authorities said Tuesday.

The indictments were a result of cooperation between the NYPD and Homeland Security Investigations personnel, officials said.

"My mission is to rid every one of these dangerous gangs from our city. I'm unapologetic about it," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said. "That mission was pre-election, it's the same post-election."

"The question we must answer: Whose side are you on? Are you on the side of those who are carrying these illegal guns, wreaking havoc, sex trafficking, harming innocent people regardless of their documentation? Or are you on the side of hardworking New Yorkers and Americans. I'm clear on which side I'm on. I'm on the side of those I protected as a cop, state senator, borough president and now the mayor of the city of New York. That's the side I'm on. And I'm clear on it, and I'm not apologizing for those who carry these illegal guns wreaking havoc on communities," Adams added.

"Every member of TDA should be on the run," White House "border czar" Tom Homan said. "This is what collaboration looks like. This is why I've been working with Mayor Adams since November. I never asked the city or the NYPD to be immigration officers, I asked them to work with us on significant public safety threats and national security threats, and that's what we're committed to doing."

Homan addressed a lawsuit that's preventing Immigrations and Customs Enforcement from opening an office on Rikers Island.

"I hope the people that filed the lawsuit see this press conference today, because what you see today is the result of collaboration between local and federal law enforcement," Homan said. "This is what law enforcement's about. This is the results you get when cops work with cops, bottom line."

