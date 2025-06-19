Rev. Al Sharpton, filmmaker Spike Lee speak out on Juneteenth

Juneteenth commemorates the day enslaved people in Texas finally learned they were free. It happened more than two years after the emancipation proclamation.

In Brooklyn Thursday, Rev. Al Sharpton and filmmaker Spike Lee marked the holiday by speaking out about racial injustice, immigration reforms, and the continued fight for freedom.

The two Brooklyn natives reflected on Juneteenth's meaning at a breakfast in their home borough.

"We learned from our history," Lee said.

"Juneteenth started because Texas never informed those who were enslaved that they were free," Sharpton said.

Although the emancipation proclamation took effect in 1863, slavery continued in Texas for more than two years until Union troops arrived in Galveston on June 19, 1865 with a document called General Order No. 3, which declared "all slaves are free."

Sharpton and Lee say the fight for freedom now means showing up at the ballot box, including for next Tuesday's mayoral primary.

"People died for us to have the chance to vote," Lee said.

"That's why it is important that people register and vote. Vote in the mayor's election, whoever you're voting for. Vote in every election. Because they're trying to erase Black history," Sharpton said.

The pair protested the Trump administration's immigration policies, blasting the latest travel ban which restricts entry from 12 countries.

"I think the travel ban, the fact that Haiti and several other countries, all Black and Brown countries, are on the travel ban, shows outright bigotry," Sharpton said.

Local leaders say Juneteenth is a reminder that the fight for freedom isn't over

"Racism is still alive and well in America," Brooklyn resident Darryl E. Jones said. It's to never forget what the struggle is about."

"July 4th is independence from kings — but Juneteenth is independence for me and my people. That's when we were freed from the people of this country," Brooklyn resident Teegee Wilson said.

Juneteenth is a day to reflect on the past and the future.

"Onward and upward. Let's move forward," Lee said.