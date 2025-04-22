Radio City Rockettes hold auditions in NYC for their 100th anniversary season

The world famous Radio City Rockettes are holding auditions in New York City Tuesday.

More than 1,000 dancers from across the United States and beyond have descended on the Big Apple, chasing the same dream as the Rockettes celebrate their 100th anniversary season.

It's a lifelong dream for the dancers. By 7 a.m., aspiring Rockettes lined up along 50th Street. Over the years, they've come from every state and dozens of countries for the shot at one of the few coveted spots in the legendary kickline.

Dancers audition at Radio City Music Hall in New York on April 22, 2025 to be considered for a spot on the Rockettes line in the 2025 Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, or an invitation to participate in the company's no-fee dancer development program this summer. . TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

The dancers went inside, warmed up and shook out their nerves. Then, they had to learn and master choreography in just minutes before the big moment - the audition. Years of training comes down to just one shot, and this year is an extra special year. In addition to auditioning for the big show - the 2025 Christmas Spectacular - dancers are being considered for the Rockettes' dancer development programs, including a newly-launched Rockettes Preparatory, designed to find and train the next generation of talent.

Only a rare few of the hopefuls earn a direct spot straight to the show.

Dancers rehearse during the 2025 Radio City Rockettes auditions at Radio City Music Hall on April 22, 2025 in New York City. John Lamparski/Getty Images

"I'm from Lousiiana," dancer Ryleigh Geis said. "Today, we're auditioning for the Rockettes, and it's the 100 season, so it's actually super exciting. I feel really special just to be a part of it."

"It was a lot of fun. Really intense, stressful at times. I felt we were all in it together, we were able to push ourselves to the next level," said dancer Michelle Osanya, from Iowa.

Some dreams were dashed Tuesday, but a few dozen got the news they had been hoping for. They've been called back and will return for a second round Wednesday.

Last year, more than 800 dancers auditioned, and the 2024 Christmas Spectacular featured 17 new dancers.

The Rockettes were founded in St. Louis in 1925 as the "Missouri Rockets." They perform for more than a million people each holiday season at Radio City Music Hall.