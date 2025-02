First African-American Rockette shares her story of rhythm and resilience in new memoir The CBS New York Book Club has a new memoir about a trailblazer in the Radio City Rockettes. For its first 63 years, there had never been a Rockette of color. In 1987, that changed with Jennifer Jones. She tells her story in “Becoming Spectacular: The Rhythm of Resilience from the First African American Rockette”