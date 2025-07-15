Queens high school student set to be released from ICE custody

Queens high school student to be released from Texas ICE facility

A Queens high school student is set to be released from a United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Texas.

A judge has granted bond for Derlis Snaider Chusin Toaquiza, according to attorneys with the New York Legal Assistance Group.

CBS News New York reached out to ICE for comment but has not yet heard back.

11th grader detained at immigration hearing

Toaquiza is an 11th grader at Grover Cleveland High School in Ridgewood.

He was detained at an immigration hearing in New York City on June 8 and held in the federal building at 26 Federal Plaza. His attorneys say he told them he was fed only one meal a day, and it was so crowded, he had to sleep sitting up.

Toaquiza was then sent to an ICE facility in Texas.

Attorneys say Toaquiza had applied for asylum with his family and was complying with his requirements.

Bronx student Dylan remains in ICE custody

Toaquiza was the second New York City public school student to be detained by ICE.

The first was a Bronx student identified as Dylan. He was taken into custody in May at federal immigration court in Lower Manhattan after a routine asylum hearing.

Dylan remains in custody. The city has filed a legal challenge over his arrest and is seeking his release.