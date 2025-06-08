NYC lawmakers say they were denied access to ICE facility at Federal Plaza

United States Reps. Adriano Espaillat and Nydia Velazquez are condemning U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement's practices in New York City and nationwide.

The New York Democratic lawmakers said Sunday they were denied access to the 10th floor at 26 Federal Plaza, where they say the agency is detaining people. They warned that's just one of many concerning actions in the Trump administration's deportation program.

Their attempt to get inside the building came after the NYPD clashed with protesters outside the facility on Saturday over recent ICE arrests. Police say 13 people were issued court summonses and nine were arrested and charged.

"Today, ICE violated our rights"

Immigration advocates say they have reason to believe that hundreds of immigrants are being held on the 10th floor in inhumane conditions. Espaillat and Velazquez said they attempted to tour the facility after waiting over an hour in the lobby, only to be denied access.

They walked out of Federal Plaza frustrated.

"Today, ICE violated all of our rights because, as an extension, we are here to defend your rights, the rights of the American people, to have access and oversight to the federal buildings to ensure that everything is done correctly and in accordance to the law. We were denied that right today, a basic civil right, a constitutional right that we as members of Congress are here to uphold," Espaillat said.

The two members of Congress said a deputy denied them access to an immigration holding facility.

"She said that it's an ICE facility and a sensitive facility," Espaillat said.

Lawmakers say they're worried about conditions at Federal Plaza

The representatives, along with immigration advocates, condemned recent ICE arrests at immigration hearings. They say advocates captured images which they say shows federal agents taking migrants into custody at court proceedings and ICE check-ins. They added that they're worried about the conditions migrants are facing, following reports of overcrowding, unbearable heat, and people being forced to sleep on the floor.

"Traditionally have been detained for by some hours, but not overnight or not today or not three days," Velazquez said.

CBS News New York reached out to ICE for a comment and it released a statement, saying, in part, "U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is executing the president's mission of identifying and removing criminal aliens and other individuals who have violated our nation's immigration laws."