Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect who allegedly intentionally ran over, killed Queens teen is in the country illegally, ICE says

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Man accused of intentionally killing Queens teen with his car
Man accused of intentionally killing Queens teen with his car 01:42

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has issued an immigration detainer against the suspect accused of intentionally ran over a 16-year-old girl, killing her

It happened early Saturday morning in Elmhurst, Queens. 

Edwin Cruz Gomez, 38, faces a host of charges, including murder, attempted murder, assault, vehicular manslaughter, and driving under the influence. If convicted of murder, he could face 25 years to life in prison. 

Prosecutors say Cruz Gomez was outside a restaurant and encountered 16-year-old Jhoanny Alvarez and her boyfriend, as well as her mother and stepfather. They say he offered the teen and her mother money in exchange for sex acts, which led to an argument and fight. After bystanders separated Cruz Gomez, Alvaerz's boyfriend and stepfather, Cruz Gomez allegedly got into his his SUV and rammed into the four of them, killing Alvarez. 

His blood alcohol content was nearly twice the legal limit. 

ICE says Cruz Gomez is in the country illegally

ICE has lodged a detainer against Cruz Gomez. They say he's originally from Honduras and is in the country illegally. 

ICE says Cruz Gomez has repeatedly entered the U.S illegally in the past, and was ordered removed from the U.S. in 2005. He was arrested on Long Island in 2013 for DUI, but "subsequently absconded and all attempts to locate him were unsuccessful," ICE said. 

"Another young family is dealing with an unimaginable and all-too-preventable tragedy due to soft-on-crime sanctuary policies and prior open-border policies that let criminal aliens pour into our country with impunity," Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons said.

Under the detainer, ICE asks it be notified before Cruz Gomez is ever potentially released, so that the agency can take him into custody. 

 "We just want justice for my daughter. Please, that man has to pay for taking my daughter away from me. That man has to pay," Alvarez's mother Delgado Odraccir previously told CBS News New York.   

Jesse Zanger

Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue