Suspect who allegedly intentionally ran over, killed Queens teen is in the country illegally, ICE says

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has issued an immigration detainer against the suspect accused of intentionally ran over a 16-year-old girl, killing her.

It happened early Saturday morning in Elmhurst, Queens.

Edwin Cruz Gomez, 38, faces a host of charges, including murder, attempted murder, assault, vehicular manslaughter, and driving under the influence. If convicted of murder, he could face 25 years to life in prison.

Prosecutors say Cruz Gomez was outside a restaurant and encountered 16-year-old Jhoanny Alvarez and her boyfriend, as well as her mother and stepfather. They say he offered the teen and her mother money in exchange for sex acts, which led to an argument and fight. After bystanders separated Cruz Gomez, Alvaerz's boyfriend and stepfather, Cruz Gomez allegedly got into his his SUV and rammed into the four of them, killing Alvarez.

His blood alcohol content was nearly twice the legal limit.

ICE says Cruz Gomez is in the country illegally

ICE has lodged a detainer against Cruz Gomez. They say he's originally from Honduras and is in the country illegally.

ICE says Cruz Gomez has repeatedly entered the U.S illegally in the past, and was ordered removed from the U.S. in 2005. He was arrested on Long Island in 2013 for DUI, but "subsequently absconded and all attempts to locate him were unsuccessful," ICE said.

"Another young family is dealing with an unimaginable and all-too-preventable tragedy due to soft-on-crime sanctuary policies and prior open-border policies that let criminal aliens pour into our country with impunity," Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons said.

Under the detainer, ICE asks it be notified before Cruz Gomez is ever potentially released, so that the agency can take him into custody.

"We just want justice for my daughter. Please, that man has to pay for taking my daughter away from me. That man has to pay," Alvarez's mother Delgado Odraccir previously told CBS News New York.