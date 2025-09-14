Suspect in deadly DWI crash sexually harassed teen before intentionally striking her with SUV, Queens DA says

An alleged drunk driver sexually harassed a teenage girl before striking her with his vehicle and killing her in Queens early Saturday morning, authorities say.

Uniondale resident Edwin Cruz Gomez, 38, is facing multiple charges, including murder and driving under the influence.

Suspect allegedly offered teen, her mother money for sexual acts

It happened around 4:10 a.m. on Roosevelt Avenue in Elmhurst.

According to the Queens district attorney's office, Cruz Gomez was outside a restaurant with several other men when they encountered 16-year-old Jhoanny Alvarez and her boyfriend, along with her mother and stepfather.

Cruz Gomez allegedly began sexually harassing Jhoanny and her mother and offered them both money in exchange for sexual acts. The DA's office said Jhoanny's boyfriend and her stepfather then got into an argument with Cruz Gomez, which escalated into a physical fight.

The DA's office said bystanders separated the three men, and Jhoanny, her boyfriend, her mother and her stepfather walked away.

Cruz Gomez then allegedly got into his SUV and intentionally drove onto the sidewalk at the four individuals, striking Jhoanny, her mother and her stepfather.

Jhoanny was pronounced dead at the scene. Her mother was taken to a local hospital to be treated for leg injuries. Her stepfather suffered unspecified injuries.

Suspect's BAC Was nearly twice legal threshold, officials say

After striking the pedestrians, surveillance video shows the driver backed up and drove the wrong way down Benham Street before crashing into an unoccupied, parked car.

The DA's office said Cruz Gomez then got out of his vehicle and ran, but he was taken into custody a short time later.

According to the DA's office, Cruz Gomez's blood alcohol content measured .137%, nearly twice the legal threshold of .08%.

If convicted, Cruz Gomez could face 25 years to life in prison.

He is expected back in court on Friday.