Mother of teen allegedly intentionally run over and killed by drunk driver in Queens pleads for justice

The mother of a 16-year-old girl who was fatally struck by an allegedly drunk driver went to the morgue Monday to identify her daughter's remains.

Delgado Odraccir was crying as she arrived at the morgue to identify the body of Johanny Alvarez. Moments after she entered the morgue, she was wheeled out on a stretcher, overcome with emotion. She was taken to a local hospital in Brooklyn.

Prosecutors said Edwin Cruz Gomez, 38, intentionally ran his SUV into Alvarez, Odraccir and her stepfather on Roosevelt Avenue in Elmhurst after he allegedly made sexual advances at the 16-year-old and being confronted by her stepfather and boyfriend.

The incident was caught on surveillance video, Police said Gomez jumped the curb and struck the family, pinning Alvarez against a pole with his SUV, killing her. Another angle showed Gomez's SUV driving away, and crashing into a parked vehicle moments later. Police said his blood alcohol level was nearly twice the legal limit.

"That man has to pay"

"She was a very happy girl. Everyone adored her for how humble and simple she was. She had no problems with anyone. She was a princess and that heartless man took her away from me," Odraccir wrote. "We just want justice for my daughter. Please - that man has to pay for taking my daughter away from me - that man has to pay."

Cruz Gomez is facing several charges, including murder, attempted murder, assault, vehicular manslaughter, and driving under the influence.

CBS News New York has also learned that records show Cruz Gomez was previously charged twice in Nassau County for alleged misdemeanors involving a vehicle.

If convicted on the murder charges, Cruz Gomez is facing up to 25 years in prison, and is expected back in court Sept. 19.