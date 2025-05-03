United Airlines cutting 35 flights per day from Newark Airport as problems persist

Delays persisted Saturday at Newark Liberty International Airport.

The delays come a day after United Airlines announced they'd be cutting back flights at the airport due to persistent equipment and staffing issues.

United is cutting 35 flights per day from Newark.

"It's now clear – and the FAA tells us – that Newark airport cannot handle the number of planes that are scheduled to operate there in the weeks and months ahead," United CEO Scott Kirby said. "It's disappointing to make further cuts to an already reduced schedule at Newark, but since there is no way to resolve the near-term structural FAA staffing issues, we feel like there is no other choice in order to protect our customers."

Saturday afternoon some arriving flights were delayed by more than three hours. Departures were delayed up to 45 minutes.

There have been at least 800 delays and 150 cancellations at Newark since Tuesday.

A group of air traffic controllers in Philadelphia have repeatedly called out of work this week following Monday's equipment outages, a source familiar with the situation told CBS News.

On Friday, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy unveiled plans to revamp the decades-old air traffic control system, saying details will be revealed this coming week.

"I'm coming out with a plan that's gonna build a brand new air traffic control system, state of the art, gold plated, envy of the world, touching every phase of the systems that air traffic controllers use. We're gonna lay fiber, we're gonna get new radar, new radios, new ground sensors," Duffy said.

In the meanwhile, travelers at Newark Airport are annoyed.

"As a passenger it is frustrating when you are hoping for a seamless and smooth day," Lisa Tarter said.

"Supposedly my sister-in-law waited on the tarmac for about three and a half hours yesterday," said Michael Harbert.

"I took Spirit here but I think I might have a United flight on the way back and I hope it's not canceled," another traveler said.