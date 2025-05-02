Newark Airport reporting 90-minute delays as FAA issues continue for another day

Newark Liberty International Airport continues to face delays Friday, with some flights arriving more than 90 minutes late.

The Federal Aviation Administration says runway construction, equipment and staffing issues are to blame.

On Thursday, some flights were delayed by as much as five hours, and the tarmac was packed with lines of planes waiting to take off.

At one point, the FAA issued and then canceled a ground stop, but it still slowed traffic in and out of the airport.

Newark passengers scramble to find other flights

Passengers have been scrambling to get rebooked on flights and wondering how they're going to get home. One family missed their connecting flight to Rome and had to wait until the next day.

"Definitely putting a damper on me right now," traveler Henry Adamson told CBS News New York overnight.

"Before I came to the airport, the delay was already by four hours. Then, as soon as we got here, I'm seeing it's another two hours. And I don't know if it's going to be delayed even more," traveler Elmer Beltran said.

Another flight that was scheduled to depart at 7 a.m. Friday has already been pushed back to noon. As of 6:30 a.m., the airport had at least 35 delays on the board.

"This morning is fine, but our son had a United flight, was supposed to leave here at 4-o-clock yesterday, canceled it at 11-o-clock in the morning. So we scrambled to Philly to get him on the 3-o-clock flight," said one traveler Friday morning at Terminal B.

"We tried to get here earlier than normal, just so we would know if we were going to be delayed or anything," another traveler added. "I think I always kind of feel now like I could show up and my flight's canceled or delayed."

FAA says air traffic control staffing partly to blame

Since FAA problems are to blame, major airlines are not covering hotel costs, but they have been rebooking or offering waivers.

The FAA says the staffing shortages stem from an air traffic control center in Philadelphia, which oversees the airspace in Newark.

The FAA remains short about 3,000 controllers nationwide, and U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says he will announce a new plan next week for revamping infrastructure and equipment.

In the meantime, travelers are encouraged to check their flight status before leaving for the airport.