Newark Liberty International Airport hit with delays again, this time due to construction and staffing shortage

There are more delays Thursday at Newark Liberty International Airport.

It's the second time this week there have been delays there. On Monday, FAA officials said equipment and staffing issues delayed flights to and from Newark Liberty International Airport. This time, it's due to ongoing runway construction and staffing shortages.

As of noon, FAA officials said arriving flights were delayed on average five hours or more. There were delays of about 75 minutes for departing flights.

Video from Chopper 2 showed a long line of planes on the tarmac.

Newark Airport posted on social media the disruptions stem from runway and taxiway construction, compounded by staffing shortages at the Philadelphia Air Traffic Control Center, which oversees the airspace at Newark. The FAA also reported intermittent equipment issues which led to diverted flights.

Weary travelers told CBS News New York they got to the airport at 6:30 a.m. but were told they wouldn't be flying out until 4:30 p.m.

"We have safety mechanisms throughout the whole system that make sure safety is paramount, but can you have more delays? Yeah, we're seeing more delays. Which is also why - this is a huge part of our economy," Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said.

"Soon as I got out of the shower, boom, my phone goes off, says there's a delay," one traveler said. "I'm just about to go through security, and my phone goes. Thank God I had the app all set up. It's now delayed until 4 o'clock, from 10 o'clock this morning."

"Our flight was supposed to take off at 11:55, and now it's delayed until 4 p.m.," another traveler said. "We're going to go back to our car, maybe head to the mall and keep my child busy because we lost a whole day the beach."

It you're traveling or planning to pick someone up from the airport Thursday, be sure to double check your flight status.