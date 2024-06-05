Pride Month events getting underway in NYC. Here's how police plan to keep them safe.

Here's how the NYPD is planning to keep Pride Month events safe

Here's how the NYPD is planning to keep Pride Month events safe

Here's how the NYPD is planning to keep Pride Month events safe

NEW YORK -- As Pride Month is getting underway, the New York City Police Department says there have been more threats against members of the LGBTQ+ community than in years past.

The month of June is full of Pride festivities citywide, with the official New York City Pride Parade concluding it all on June 30.

Hate crimes, threats a concern for Pride events in NYC

This comes as the city is seeing a rise in reported hate crimes -- a more than 10% increase compared to last year, and a more than 11% increase in hate crimes related to sexual orientation.

The NYPD commissioner says this wont be tolerated.

"Unfortunately, what should be a time for joy and celebration is also a reminder of all the evil that exists in this world," Commissioner Edward Caban said.

Officials say this year, there has also been more warnings about threats than years passed, so police have been planning accordingly to make sure this month is safe.

Wednesday, they shared propaganda they've been paying close attention to online, from ISIS to far-right groups based in America.

"Your White supremacists have focused historically and are currently focused on the LGBTQIA-plus community," said Rebecca Ulam Weiner, deputy commissioner of intelligence and counterterrorism.

Like always, NYPD officials say there will be added security along parade routes that you can see, and some you can't see.

NYPD voices support for LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month

The NYPD is ready to protect, by adding not just extra security all over, but support.

"It means freedom to love who you choose and to love who you are," Caban said.

For NYPD Lt. Ana Arboleda, Pride is personal. As an active member of the Gay Officers Action League, she takes patrolling Pride events seriously.

"We can't take off who we are," she said. "Not only do I want you to be proud, I want you to be visible, because that's how we combat hate."

The NYPD urges members of the LGBTQ+ community to call police if they are the victim of a crime.