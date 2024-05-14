NYC's 2024 Pride month events may be targeted by terrorists, security officials say. Here's how the NYPD is responding.

NEW YORK -- The FBI and Homeland Security officials are raising concerns that terrorists may target LGBTQIA+ events and venues in New York City during Pride month.

Law enforcement sources tell CBS New York that the NYPD's Head of Intelligence and Counterterrorism is already evaluating information from federal officials about the activities of so-called "foreign terrorist organizations," including ISIS, to prepare a security plan for New York City events.

NYPD planning extra security in response to Pride month threats

New York City is revving up its security apparatus to protect this year's Pride parade and all the various celebrations after federal officials warned that "foreign terrorist organizations or supporters may seek to exploit increased gatherings associated with the upcoming June 2024 Pride Month."

"We take it very serious. You do not take this for granted," Mayor Eric Adams said.

The mayor says the NYPD will do whatever it takes to protect Pride events in all five boroughs.

"They have a game plan for it. Not only using our uniformed personnel properly, but also using our plainclothes and our intel. We have been monitoring social media sites," Adams said.

FBI and Homeland Security officials say the new threats are compounded by the current heightened threat environment in the United States and other Western countries.

The alert pointed out that June 12 marks eight years since the shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, which killed 49 and wounded 53 people. ISIS and other groups "celebrated" the attack.

NYC Pride events will go on no matter what, officials say

Sandra Perez, the executive director of NYC Pride, says Pride month events and the parade itself will go on no matter what.

"Sadly, this is something we've become accustomed to. Annually, we have to deal with people who want to make a target out of the LGBTQ community. And so we're familiar with these type of threats, but we're not going to stop because of them," she said.

She says officials will double down on security precautions.

"Our message is that love will win ultimately, and that we are not about to go back into the closet, so this is our day, this is our march and we will be moving forward," she said.