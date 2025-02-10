President Trump said to have NYC's congestion pricing, bike lanes in his crosshairs

President Trump said to be taking aim at congestion pricing, bike lanes

NEW YORK -- President Trump is said to be moving closer to pulling the plug on New York City congestion pricing, but is still in ongoing talks with Gov. Kathy Hochul.

It is a matter of debate whether Mr. Trump can truly get rid of the controversial tolling plan now that it has been implemented, but he seems to think he can, and that could make for a chaotic twist in the fate of the plan that's supposed to save the MTA.

Republican Rep. Mike Lawler said he believes Mr. Trump is going to move to revoke congestion pricing.

"I've spoken to the president several times now about congestion pricing. He's made it very clear he agrees with me that it's a disaster for New York, that it is nothing more than a scam," Lawler said.

Mr. Trump told the New York Post he would do it through the Department of Transportation.

"We have spoken with the Department of Transportation and continue to have conversations. I do believe the Federal Highway Administration has the authority to revoke the approvals. The Biden administration gave the approvals without doing a full environmental review," Lawler said.

Mr. Trump said he hopes that his discussions with Hochul will bring a deal that works for both sides. In a statement, a spokesperson for Hochul said she has had "several productive calls with President Trump," and congestion pricing is "reducing traffic and improving commutes."

Bike lanes also in the crosshairs?

"The thing about congestion pricing is it works. It actually reduces traffic," Ben Furnas of Transportation Alternatives said.

Furnas said the program has not stopped people from coming into Manhattan.

"More people are coming into Manhattan to shop. The Broadway community, which was a little bit skeptical of congestion pricing, is seeing tickets come up year over year. So there is life in the streets of Manhattan," Furnas said.

Mr. Trump is also said to be ready to get rid of bike lanes.

"By taking away precious roadway, you're narrowing the lanes. You're forcing people into a new traffic pattern," Lawler said.

"Bike lanes improve the safety of the streets, and they make it easier to get around without a car," Furnas said.

MTA points to statistics showing program is working

At the end of January, the MTA released statistics showing travel times had declined for most drivers in the Congestion Relief Zone, and also showing boosts in ridership on subways and buses.

Inbound trip times at all Hudson and East River crossings were at least 10% faster than they were last January, according to the MTA. The Holland Tunnel had seen the biggest improvement, with a 48% reduction during the morning commute, and on the East Side, the Williamsburg and Queensboro bridges have both seen 30% faster trips. Officials say drivers on the Long Island Expressway, NJ 495 and Flatbush Avenue have also seen improved speeds.

To see the MTA's full report on the first three weeks of congestion pricing, CLICK HERE.

In a poll of 1,200 registered voter by Morning Consult, 6 out of 10 New Yorkers said they wanted the controversial toll plan to continue.

"On a 2-to-1 basis, New Yorkers are saying that congestion pricing is working. They're moving faster and there's less traffic," said Kathryn Wylde, president and CEO of the Partnership for New York City.

So what's next? Hochul said she has been in ongoing discussions with federal officials in addition to those with the president.