6 in 10 say they want NYC congestion pricing to continue, new poll finds

New poll finds New Yorkers want congestion pricing to stay

NEW YORK -- A new poll finds a majority of voters want New York City congestion pricing to stay.

In Morning Consult's survey of 1,200 registered voters, 6 out of 10 New Yorkers say President Trump should allow the controversial tolling plan to continue.

"New Yorkers are saying congestion pricing is working"

It has been about a month since congestion pricing went into effect, and driving around the city has gotten more expensive, but some drivers say they are having an easier time moving around.

"On a 2-to-1 basis, New Yorkers are saying that congestion pricing is working. They're moving faster and there's less traffic," said Kathryn Wylde, president and CEO of the Partnership for New York City.

They survey shows that 41% think commute times have been faster, while 26% disagree.

But that all depends on who you ask.

"I love it because I'm not paying for it," an Uber driver said.

"Too much traffic, yeah," a taxi driver said.

Even though drivers are noticing a difference, it doesn't mean they agree with being charged to come into the city. The poll found that 47% of people from across state oppose the congestion tax, while 27% support it.

Subway ridership is up

While some vehicles are staying clear of the congestion zone, the survey shows subway ridership is up 7%, and commuters are noticing.

"The subways have been hell," said Animesh Jain of Hell's Kitchen.

"I fight through it and squeeze into the train and get to work on time," said Ronald Sutton of Astoria, Queens.