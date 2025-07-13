President Trump attending FIFA Club World Cup final at MetLife Stadium today

President Trump is attending the FIFA Club World Cup final today at MetLife Stadium, giving him a preview of what's in store next year when the U.S., Mexico and Canada host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Mr. Trump and first lady Melania Trump will travel from their golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, to the stadium 40 miles away in East Rutherford to watch the 3 p.m. championship game between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The president's trip to New Jersey falls on the first anniversary of the assassination attempt he survived in Butler, Pennsylvania, while campaigning. He did not have any public plans to mark the date beyond participating in a taped Fox News Channel interview with his daughter-in-law Lara Trump that aired Saturday night.

President Trump frequently attends sporting events

Sporting events have made up the bulk of Mr. Trump's trips in the U.S. since taking office this year.

Before this weekend's soccer tournament, he attended Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, the Daytona 500 in Florida, UFC fights in Miami and Newark, New Jersey, and the NCAA wrestling championships in Philadelphia.

U.S. President Donald Trump reacts after posing with family members of victims in the January 1 attack on Bourbon Street and emergency responders prior to Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The president also has a warm relationship with FIFA President Gianni Infantino and has said he plans to attend multiple World Cup matches next year.

Last week, Infantino announced FIFA opened an office inside Trump Tower in New York City, a sign of deepening ties between soccer's governing body and the president.

The 2026 World Cup final will also be played at MetLife Stadium.

