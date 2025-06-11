2026 FIFA World Cup countdown celebration held at Liberty State Park in Jersey City

We are officially one year away from the FIFA World Cup, the world's largest sporting event, kicking off in our back yard.

Eight matches will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, with the first coming on June 13, 2026.

On Wednesday, there was a countdown celebration at Liberty State Park in Jersey City.

Read more: How to get tickets for the World Cup 2026 final at MetLife Stadium and more key details for the FIFA game

FIFA World Cup Fan Fest coming to Liberty State Park

The park will host the official FIFA World Cup Fan Fest for the New York/New Jersey Region, featuring live music, food, games, and, of course, big screens to watch all the soccer.

"It's gonna be beyond words. I think they said 22 screens, capacity of 45,000. It'll be the official FIFA one, but there will be neighborhood and other fan fests on both sides of the Hudson, in New York City and up and down New Jersey," Gov. Phil Murphy said.

Read more: FIFA World Cup at MetLife Stadium in 2026 expected to be financial win for New York, New Jersey

Officials expect more than 1 million visitors to the region for the 2026 World Cup, the majority of them not attending matches. So planners are working on transit strategies.

"On how to get people here in a seamless and efficient way, how to get people to MetLife, and also just how to make sure that the people just living in New York, New Jersey aren't going to be too inconvenienced by the sheer magnitude of this event," said Alex Lasry, CEO of the New York/New Jersey World Cup Host Committee.

Read more: FIFA World Cup final will feature halftime show for first time ever in 2026

Fans of all ages pumped up for what's to come

New York Giants legend Victor Cruz, a World Cup Host Committee ambassador, said he's more than ready to watch the other kind of football.

"I'm just excited, man, especially games at MetLife Stadium. So the energy is going to be familiar, but with a new sport in there, a new fan base, and new people coming to check it out, it's going to be exciting," Cruz said.

It will also be a thrill for the next generation of fans who are growing up in the shadows of the city skyline.

"I'm really excited and I'm happy how New Jersey is going to be seen and viewed like all around the world," Salma El Sayed said.