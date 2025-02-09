Watch CBS News
Trump says Elon Musk is "not gaining anything" with DOGE in interview ahead of Super Bowl 2025

By Caroline Linton

/ CBS News

President Trump said in pre-Super Bowl interview that he trusts Elon Musk, who has already exerted massive influence at the newly-created Department of Government Efficiency, especially since Musk is "not gaining anything" in the role.

"I wonder how [Musk] can devote the time to it," Mr. Trump told Fox News. "He's so into it." 

Mr. Trump sat down with Fox News host Bret Baier at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend before Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. Mr. Trump will be the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl.

Mr. Trump said he was surprised that no previous sitting president had attended and said he thought it would be "good for the country for a president to be at the game."

The 2025 Super Bowl is in New Orleans, the site of a New Year's Day car-ramming terrorist attack that left 14 dead. Mr. Trump is expected Sunday to meet with families of the victims, a White House official said.

Caroline Linton

Caroline Linton is an associate managing editor on the political team for CBSNews.com. She has previously written for The Daily Beast, Newsweek and amNewYork.

