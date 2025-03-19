President Trump to visit Philadelphia for men's college wrestling championships this weekend

White House says it's cutting millions in funds for University of Pennsylvania

White House says it's cutting millions in funds for University of Pennsylvania

White House says it's cutting millions in funds for University of Pennsylvania

President Trump is expected to visit Philadelphia this weekend for the Division I NCAA men's wrestling championships at the Wells Fargo Center.

Clay Travis of Outkick said on social media that he would be traveling on Air Force One with the president to attend the event "as part of the White House new media initiative."

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt commented on the post, saying "See you this weekend!" in response to the post. The White House press office confirmed Trump plans to attend the event.

The championships run from Thursday through Sunday and airs on ESPN and ESPN+, according to the NCAA. The finals are Sunday at 7 p.m. A free fan experience called Phan-X will be open Friday and Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field.

It's unclear when Mr. Trump will be in the city and how traffic will be affected.

Penn State won the Division I wrestling championship title the past three years.

Mr. Trump's attendance at sporting events

Mr. Trump attended the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans, which the Philadelphia Eagles dominated in a 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles are expected to visit the White House April 28 to celebrate the victory. Mr. Trump was the first sitting president to attend the event.

Trump also attended the Daytona 500 in February but had to leave before it ended because of multiple rain delays. He has attended college football games and UFC fights as well.

Mr. Trump's relationship with Philadelphia

The White House said this week it is cutting millions of federal dollars from the University of Pennsylvania. Mr. Trump graduated from The Wharton School at Penn in 1968, according to the Daily Pennsylvanian student newspaper.

White House officials wrote in an email to CBS Philadelphia that the funding cut is connected to Lia Thomas, a transgender woman and former Penn swimmer who made headlines and drew backlash when she competed for the women's swimming team.

As a candidate in 2024, Mr. Trump made frequent campaign stops in Philadelphia.

Mr. Trump won Pennsylvania in 2024 and won five of Philadelphia's 66 wards.