Playland Park in Rye opens this weekend with free admission, but there's a catch

Playland Park in Rye opens for the 2025 season this weekend, but there's good news and bad news for visitors.

Admission, parking and rides are free through Memorial Day, but only a handful of attractions will be operating.

Playland Park will open in 2025 after contract dispute

Even Zoltar couldn't predict Playland's future just a few weeks ago.

The private firm operating Westchester County's amusement park for the last three years walked away, leaving the county scrambling to assemble a team to get it ready for the summer.

County Legislator Katherine Parker said the Parks Department rose to the challenge.

Eight of the 21 rides in Kiddieland will operate Memorial Day weekend, along with with the Carousel, Dragonator, Kite Flyer, and two other rides in the main park.

The historic, wooden Dragon Coaster, Playland's premiere ride on every serious roller coaster fan's bucket list, is likely weeks away from being ready, officials said.

"A little bit of Playland is much better than no Playland at all," Parker said.

Free admission until more rides open

The historic nature of many of the rides at Playland is complicating the opening preparations.

"We have historic and much older rides that are wonderful [and] in great shape to operate, but their parts, the companies don't exist anymore. So we have to get the parts fabricated," Deputy Parks Commissioner Peter Tartaglia said.

Leading a tour of the park, County Executive Ken Jenkins said admission to Playland will be free until later in the summer.

"When we get to a critical mass of rides open, then we'll have the fees that'll be charged. But we haven't decided when that's going to be," Jenkins said.

A limited number of food options will be available at Playland over Memorial Day weekend, the county said. All of the games and the arcade will be in "free play mode" through Monday.

Click here for Playland Park's hours and more information.