Playland Amusement Park's outlook for 2025 remains uncertain. Here's what could be operational.

Questions persist on status of Playland Amusement Park for the summer

May is the month that usually marks the opening of the season at Playland Amusement Park in Rye.

However, it remains unclear how much of the park will be in operation, or when the gates will open. Late Thursday, Westchester County said it planned on hiring an outside firm to inspect and repair all rides, and help it determine the best course of action for the season.

Playland left in "heartbreaking state," Westchester says

Will the world famous Dragon Coaster roar in 2025? It's an open question at Playland, which is now back under the control of Westchester, after a private operator terminated its management contract.

There is litigation underway with the former operator, which is seeking tens of millions of dollars from the county, claiming it failed to fulfill provisions of the contract.

The county says it is assessing what the summer season and will have more to announce as decisions are made.

Deirdre Curran, who runs the advocacy group Friends of Playland, said a little bit of Playland is better than no Playland at all.

The challenges are huge. The county says the private operator left Playland in a "heartbreaking state."

Just three years ago, Westchester spent more than $130 million to pretty much rebuild Playland, including every structure and all the mechanicals. However, the county says the private operator failed to winterize some rides and left others disassembled.

"They've got a backlog of maintenance issues probably including things like ride parts that they have to get. It's a very difficult situation. You have to remember, for the last three years there hasn't been money in the county budget to run Playland," Curran said.

Curran said if she had to guess, the Playland beach and pool will open this summer, and maybe the Kiddyland section, which is geared to little ones.

Playland fans want more "great memories"

The park that sits on the Long Island Sound has many friends.

"Great memories! A lot of fun, our go-to place," Dobbs Ferry resident Christiana Zucca said.

Zucca said she wants her kids to make memories here, too.

"I hope they open," she said.