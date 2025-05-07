Playland Amusement Park to open Memorial Day weekend free of charge

Playland Amusement Park will open Memorial Day weekend for free, according to Westchester County officials.

But due to ongoing inspections, the number of rides that will be up and operating by the end of the month has yet to be determined.

The decision to open for the 2025 season had been up in the air for quite some time as the park went back under the control of the county after a private operator terminated its management contract, leaving behind a backlog of maintenance issues.

The county said the previous operator failed to winterize rides and left many disassembled. As a result, an outside firm was hired and is currently handling inspections and repairs, so it's not known how many rides will be available when the park opens.

"The rides that will open, obviously, will be subject to whatever rules and regulations that the state Department of Labor decides can be open or not," County Executive Ken Jenkins said.

Officials say after the free Memorial Day weekend there will not be an entry fee. Instead, park fees will be ride-based.

"We are absolutely thrilled"

Lovers of Playland say they have no problem with the beloved amusement park opening a few weeks later than normal.

"It an institution," one person said.

"It's so wonderful [for] the community, for everyone, for us oldsters that are daring," Yonkers resident Anne Butler said with a laugh.

Yonkers mother of four Queenster Bosomtwi said she relies on Playland for her family outings.

"We come here all the time, so it's thrilling they are opening the park again. As a parent, I am very, very happy," Bosomtwi said.

Helene Mulholland of Yonkers said she grew up loving her trips to Playland and wants the same experience for her son.

"I now have a 3-year-old son and I was sad that he wouldn't have the opportunity to experience Playland the way I did. We are absolutely thrilled to hear that we're gonna have our Playland back," Mulholland said.