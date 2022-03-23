CBS2 gets exclusive look at in-progress $135 million renovation of Playland Park

CBS2 gets an exclusive look at construction at Playland Park

RYE, N.Y. -- It's a near-total rebuild of Playland Park.

The art deco masterpiece on the Long Island Sound in Westchester County is getting a $135 million refresh. The scope of the project is huge, and CBS2's Tony Aiello got an exclusive look at the progress on Wednesday.

For everyone accustomed to seeing postcard pretty Playland look look a certain way, its current state is a bit of a shock.

The park that opened in 1928 is getting a top-to-bottom historically accurate refresh.

Terra cotta foundations laid almost 100 years ago are being replaced to comply with current building codes.

Same with the plumbing and electrical.

Sparkling new bathrooms are being constructed.

Original buildings at the fountain plaza are being gutted to the studs, so the interiors can be modernized and the art deco exteriors restored.

"With the construction, if the engineers found it was unsalvageable, new construction would take place. If it was salvageable, then the building would be refurbished," Playland general manager Frank Carrieri said.

The park is a historic landmark. Accurate restoration is pricey, but the county views it as a $135 million investment to preserve a unique asset.

"For the visitor, it will evoke, when it's properly reconstructed, it will evoke what Playland has been in its prime, and I think there is a market for that," County Executive George Latimer said.

The county also anticipates future savings on maintenance. The art deco details are being recreated in materials that are much easier to repair or keep painted.

When the park reopens in May the "Flying Witch" will be gone to make room for an undisclosed new attraction.

And construction will still be underway, probably into 2023.

"There's so much connection to this park, and he's actually investing to bring it back, so it's here for another 100 years," Carrieri said.

There's a lot of hard work going on at a place designed for fun, and to make memories.

The work includes a complete rebuild of the existing Playland pool and a new surveillance system to improve security at the park.