Watch CBS News
Local News

Playland Park may not open in 2025 due to contract dispute

By Tony Aiello

/ CBS New York

Playland Park could remain closed during contract dispute
Playland Park could remain closed during contract dispute 02:05

RYE, N.Y. -- A contract dispute could keep Playland Park, Westchester County's popular amusement park, closed for the entire 2025 season.

Standard Amusements, the company that runs the 97-year-old attraction in Rye, wants to cancel the 30-year deal it signed with the county after just three years. 

Problems with a contract signed 10 years ago

In 2015, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino signed a contract with businessman Nick Singer, whose firm Standard Amusements would takeover Playland's operations from the county.

Previous legal wranglings delayed the contract's implementation until 2022.   

County Legislator Catherine Parker, who represents Rye, says a complicated legal battle may now be in store. 

"I think we have to go through this legal unwinding, and it's probably going to be a roller coaster just like you see at Playland," said Parker.  

An uncertain future

Standard Amusements now wants to terminate the deal, claiming, "Westchester County has ... failed to live up to its end of the bargain" by allegedly not completing a $150 million rebuild of the historic park. 

Westchester denied the claims and accused Standard Amusements of "repeatedly neglecting and mismanaging the park," with poor maintenance and understaffing that shut down many rides in 2024.

Standard Amusements also shut down the Playland pool for the summer on August 1 last year after a child drowned. 

Meanwhile, the firm is demanding more than $50 million in damages and repayment from Westchester, but the county says any damages owed are substantially less. 

"Standard Amusements has said that they will not run the park this summer. So, I think it would be a tremendous loss for Westchester County residents if we don't have our beautiful Playland open to the public," Parker said. 

Lawyers will wrangle over legal issues for the next few weeks as the county tries to figure out if it's possible to operate the park this summer. 

Tony Aiello
0004-tony-aiello-circle-button-1000x1000.png

Tony Aiello serves as a CBS News New York general assignment reporter with a focus on covering news and breaking stories in the Northern Suburbs.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.