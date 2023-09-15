Crime in Paterson hits 5-year low; police report drop in violent crime numbers since Memorial Day

PATERSON, N.J. -- Crime in one New Jersey city has plummeted since the summer began, hitting a five-year low.

Police in Paterson say violent crime numbers have been going way down since Memorial Day.

In the heat of summer, many cities see a spike in criminal activity, but in Paterson, that script was flipped.

According police, between Memorial Day and Labor Day, shooting incidents have dropped more than 41% compared to the same time period last year, murders were down 60%, robberies went down by 38% and aggravated assaults decreased by 10%.

"A lot of police officers walking the streets," one Paterson resident said.

Officers have flooded the streets this summer, making their presence known.

The reduction in crime comes just six months after the state stepped in to take over Paterson's troubled police department.

The mayor points out that crime was going down before the state takeover.

"So our concern was, with the state coming in, would we see that same trend? And yes, we're seeing that same trend. Only thing is, more overtime is being spent," Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh said.

The state contributed $1 million to pay for some of that overtime this summer.

Officials say community policing also played a big role.

"And the police is out there, knocking on doors, shaking hands and making sure that the community feels safe," Paterson City Councilmember Luis Velez said.

Residents are glad to see the drop in violent crime, but many told CBS New York quality-of-life issues there are worse than ever, including, but not limited to, rampant drug use in public.

"It's terrible. It's terrible. There is no quality of life here," one person said.

The state budget includes another $10 million to help stabilize Paterson's police department. The mayor says so far, that money has not come through.