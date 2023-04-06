New Jersey Attorney General releases list of changes to Paterson Police Department since takeover

NJ attorney general gives update on changes to Paterson Police

PATERSON, N.J. -- New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin released a list of changes to the Paterson Police Department since his office took over in March.

Platkin said this week police officers received training in effective patrol techniques, with a focus on constitutional policing with compassion.

Soon, training will begin to equip more officers with stun guns.

Platkin's office took over after what he called a series of policing failures, including the fatal shooting of Najee Seabrooks, a community activist.