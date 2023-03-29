N.J. attorney general comes to defense of Paterson mayor: "I do believe he cares deeply about the city"

PATERSON, N.J. -- With the state now in control of the Paterson Police Department, there have been calls for Mayor Andre Sayegh to step down.

CBS2 spoke to the architect of the takeover, Attorney General Matthew Platkin, on Wednesday morning.

Platkin announced the dramatic move earlier this week and said Wednesday changes have already been made.

"We are on the ground now in Paterson, effective Monday morning, leading day-to-day operations of the police department, again, focused on rebuilding and restoring trust, while also supporting the officers that have a difficult and often dangerous job in that city," Platkin said.

Mayor Sayegh spoke about the takeover on Tuesday.

"Our goal is to improve the way that we protect and serve our public," Sayegh said. "It would go along way to being one of the best police departments we can be in this country."

"He's an elected mayor, and I do believe he cares deeply about the city," Platkin added.

Platkin says his goal is to build back trust in the community and that in addition to his office taking over day-to-day operations, it will implement initiatives, including the "Arrive Together" program.

"There's going to be a lot of changes, both in terms of how officers are deployed, how we train them, what technology we have, what services we provide, the collaboration with the community, the collaboration with other mental health providers and other providers of social services. It's a top-to-bottom form, and that's why I'm saying I'm pleading patience with the community," Platkin said.

Some agree the new moves are a step in the right direction, but not enough.

During a packed City Council meeting on Tuesday, Paterson residents called on Sayegh to step down or be removed from his position, following the death of community activist Najee Seabrooks, who was shot and killed by Paterson police after a five-hour standoff during a mental health crisis.

"It's time for him to do the right thing and step down," one resident said.

Although a motion of no confidence was shot down Tuesday night, it needed 100% approval from the council to go up for discussion.

Late Wednesday morning, CBS2 asked Sayegh for his reaction to some community members and council members calling for him to step down.

"City business must go on. Irrespective of how they feel, I was elected to fulfill my duties, so were they. We understand that policing, the trust between the community, has been a national challenge and a local challenge. That's why we're doubling down. So that's the message I want to send to all residents, to reassure them the public safety remains a priority," Sayegh said.

The mayor said he welcomed the attorney general this week because he's going to bring resources to improve how police protect and serve the public.