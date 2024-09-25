New Jersey wedding venue suddenly closes, leaving couples frantic

PATERSON, N.J. -- A New Jersey wedding venue has abruptly closed, leaving couples scrambling to find a new place to get married.

Some were set to have weddings at the Art Factory in Paterson in just a few weeks, but the venue has filed for bankruptcy.

Here's what happened

The owners of the busy event space on Spruce Street filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in August. Couples who had booked weddings there were told Tuesday night that the venue had closed.

"Dream wedding no longer happening because, you know, somebody doesn't want to pay their bills," said bride Lindsey Nadolny, who was set to marry Erin Fowlie at the Art Factory on Oct. 18.

People who lease space in the building gave CBS News New York a look inside. There was stale pizza and drinks littering the tables, remnants from the last wedding there last weekend.

Vendors say they've been stiffed, too, and according to court documents, the owners of the Art Factory owe lenders millions of dollars.

One lender told CBS News New York he hasn't been paid a dime in more than a year.

As for what will happen to the building, the lender said, eventually, it'll be put up for auction.

"I'm trying not to cry. It's just a lot"

Brides and grooms showed up outside on Wednesday looking for answers.

"I'm trying not to cry. It's just a lot," Samantha Aguilar said.

Aguilar and her fiancé were also set to get married at the Art Factory on Oct. 18.

"We're losing out on the little money we had to try to get a dream wedding to happen. Now, it's a scramble to find somewhere else, and then to find the funds to find somewhere else," Aguilar said.

The Art Factory's owners told clients they have to file a claim in bankruptcy court if they have any hope of being paid back.

Now, for countless brides, it's a mad dash to find a new venue.

"We're going to go see some venues today. Hoping for the best, and seeing what can happen," Aguilar said.