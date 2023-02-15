New York City's normally brutal February temperatures have been replaced by more than just a hint of spring

NEW YORK -- Winter is on hiatus across the Tri-State Area.

Not that anyone is complaining. In fact, many told CBS2 on Wednesday they are enjoying the mild temperatures in notoriously nasty February.

In Central Park on Wednesday, a squirrel was seen devouring a peanut as birds filled the air with song. There was a shock of green amongst dead brown leaves and bulbed flowers are already sprouting.

There are so many signals of spring, but the calendar says it's still winter -- a really warm one at that.

But should we be all that surprised? January went down in the books as the warmest on record, and unseasonable warmth has persisted this month, with high temperatures averaging 4.7 degrees above normal.

With highs heading into the 60s on Wednesday, there is no doubt Central Park will see some serious foot traffic -- more runners, cyclists, children at play, and others just enjoying the pristine February day.

"I feel warm because the weather is nice. It's a beautiful day outside to be in the park," said Carole Williams of Canarsie, Brooklyn, who obviously didn't get the weather message because she was wearing several layers.

The mild temperatures gave students from South Bronx Early College Academy reason to stroll through the park en route to SPYSCAPE.

"A warm day with a nice, cool breeze," 12-year-old Nazir Huntt said. "It should be freezing."

When told the high was expected to be 64 degrees on Wednesday, 12-year-old Anjie Grace said, "Very surprising because last mid-February it was freezing."

Anjie knows her stuff. On Feb. 15, 2022, the high was only 30. That will be more than doubled on Wednesday.