New Jersey residents trade skis for golf clubs as warm winter continues

LINCOLN PARK, N.J. -- After the warmest January on record and another round of record-tying temperatures Friday, some people in the Tri-State Area traded in their snow shovels for 7 irons.

CBS2's John Elliott hit the links to check out some warm weather winners and losers.

"You really can't beat this. I think it's spring already," Samantha Schmaling said.

"Love playing in February," Doug Fornelius said.

"It was great. February 10th, playing golf. Never did that before," one woman said.

"We had no idea this was going to happen. It was a big surprise. We're really happy," one child said. "I got my first birdie on the second hole ... This is definitely one of my best games I've ever played."

"This is absolutely the earliest we've ever been able to open," Twin Willows golf owner Jeff Ward said.

The early opening was so impromptu, Ward didn't even have time to stack the shelves in the clubhouse with inventory.

"It's been so mild that we're actually starting to see grass growing," he said.

For Ward, there's really no downside for no snow; it's all about liquid equivalencies. In fact, all the heavy rain events we've seen this winter have helped him recover from last summer's drought, and it's helped fill up the water hazards, too.

Ward says they're planning on staying open as long as the weather cooperates.

No-to-low snow has also been good for the bottom line of the borough of Lincoln Park, which has 11,000 residents and 36 miles of roadway to keep clear. In a typical winter, they would fill the salt shed four times. This year, they've filled it once, and they've barely touched it.

"Last year, we spent about $54,000 on salt. So far this year, we've spent about $4,000," Lincoln Park Borough Administrator Perry Mayers said.

Not everybody is thrilled about our spring preview weather, however.

"If you're in the snow plowing business, this winter has been devastating for snow plowing guys," said Joe Fede, with Fede Construction.

"You've made no money?" Elliott asked.

"Zero," Fede said.

Like it or not, above normal temperatures are expected to continue.