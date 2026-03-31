Closing arguments to begin for man accused of killing NYPD Det. Jonathan Diller

Closing arguments are set to begin Tuesday in the trial of the man accused of fatally shooting a New York Police detective in 2024.

Guy Rivera, 36, is accused of killing Jonathan Diller, 31, during a Queens traffic stop. He pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including the murder of a police officer.

Diller was a police officer when he was killed. He was posthumously promoted to detective.

What happened to Det. Jonathan Diller?

Diller and his partner pulled over a car in Far Rockaway on March 25, 2024. Diller's lawyers said Rivera was spotted with what appeared to be a gun in his sweatshirt pocket.

River allegedly got into the passenger seat of a car and ignored the police's repeated orders to roll down the window, not put his hands in his pocket and get out of the vehicle. He then allegedly shot Diller after he was pulled out of the car.

The defense said the shooting was an unintentional discharge. They said Sgt. Sasha Rosen was pulling at Rivera's arm, whose finger was on the trigger.

Diller was shot in the torso, just below his bullet-resistant vest. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Diller's widow testifies at trial

Prosecutors said during the trial that Diller was supposed to be off the day it happened, but was called in. His wife, Stephanie Diller, testified at the trial.

She recalled the moments before he went to work. They took their toddler son to the park and split a coffee before he left around 5:30 p.m.

She said he told her, "I love you," and she replied, "I love you, too. Be safe, always."

A short time later, Stephanie Diller said a neighbor told her they heard an officer was shot and asked if she had heard from her husband. Stephanie Diller said she told the neighbor it wasn't her husband because they had just talked.

Dozens of officers have packed the courtroom to show their support. Many have been in the gallery and cried at times.