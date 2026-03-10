Man accused of killing NYPD Det. Jonathan Diller during traffic stop faces trial

Opening statements begin Tuesday for the man accused of shooting and killing an NYPD officer during a 2024 traffic stop in Queens.

The incident happened when Jonathan Diller and his partner pulled over a car on March 25, 2024, in Far Rockaway.

Guy Rivera was the passenger inside who prosecutors say shot at police, fatally injuring Diller.

Rivera was charged with first-degree murder of a police officer, attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the case. He pleaded not guilty.

He is facing life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted on the top charge.

What happened to Officer Jonathan Diller?

Diller was shot in the torso, below his bullet-resistant vest.

"[Rivera] was given a lawful order numerous times to step out of the car. He refused. When the officer took him out of the car, instead of stepping out of the car, he shot our officer," NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said at the time.

Diller was rushed to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the car, Lindy Jones, was also arrested for his alleged connection to the incident. He was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He also pleaded not guilty.

Police say Rivera has extensive criminal history

Authorities said Rivera has a lengthy criminal history with at least 27 prior arrests.

"He shouldn't have been back on the streets," PBA President Patrick Hendry previously said. "And he was emboldened to carry an illegal firearm. He was emboldened to have an accomplice with him in that car."

Prosecutors also said Rivera aimed his gun at Diller's partner, but it jammed. They said he had a "second knife secreted in his rectum."

NYPD, Long Island community mourns loss

Diller was posthumously promoted to detective.

He lived on Long Island with his wife and young son. He grew up in Franklin Square and attended SUNY Maritime before becoming an officer.

Hundreds of police officers attended the 2024 funeral in Massapequa, and President Donald Trump also visited for half an hour to speak with Diller's wife.

"He's only 1 years old, and he's going to grow up without a dad, but he's going to have thousands of dads that are going to look after him," said Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman at the time.

Many organizations also raised money for the family, with one organization paying off the mortgage on Diller's home. Another pledged $10,000 toward his son's education. More than half a million dollars was also raised through GoFundMe.

Dozens of officers have also attended the court hearings for Rivera and Jones to show their support.