Bodycam footage from NYPD Det. Jonathan Diller's fatal shooting shown at murder trial

Wednesday was Day 2 in the murder trial of a man accused of fatally shooting New York City Police Det. Jonathan Diller in Queens in 2024.

Diller, 31, was an officer at the time and posthumously promoted to detective.

It was an emotional day in Queens Criminal Court as Diller's family and NYPD colleagues watched police-worn body camera footage from his last call on March 25, 2024.

The Queens district attorney and Diller's widow witnessed prosecutors detail how Guy Rivera allegedly fatally shot Diller when he ordered Rivera to step out of a vehicle on Mott Avenue in Far Rockaway.

Body camera footage showed Diller and Rivera fall to the ground, and prosecutors said Diller still managed to get Rivera's gun.

"It was unbelievable what we saw. Jonathan being shot, lying in that ground. He still had it in him to realize that he needed to get that gun away," Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Hendry said.

Sgt. Sasha Rosen, who was with Diller at the time of the shooting, testified the stop began when he spotted what appeared to be a gun in Rivera's pocket.

Diller's body camera footage shows him tell Rivera multiple times to roll down his window, and when Rivera only rolls it down partially and then back up, Diller says, "Pull him out."

Rivera has pleaded not guilty. His defense attorney is arguing that Rosen grabbed Rivera's wrist, leading to "unintentional discharge," adding there's "no evidence he intended to pull the trigger."

"From everything that we saw, he came out of that car and clearly had control of that gun and shot Officer Diller," Hendry said.

Diller's widow is expected to take the stand in the coming days.