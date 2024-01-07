NYPD issues warning following series of muggings at Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- A warning was issued Sunday to residents following a series of armed muggings at a Bronx park.
The NYPD said two women and a man were targeted in broad daylight at Van Cortlandt Park last month.
It's not clear if the same suspect is responsible, but investigators said in one incident the suspect took off on a moped, in another he was on a dirt bike, and in the third he was on a scooter.
No one was hurt.
The Van Cortlandt Park Association is urging everyone to be extra cautious while inside the park.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.