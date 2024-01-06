Watch CBS News
Van Cortlandt Park issues warning after series of robberies at popular Bronx park

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - There's a warning for people at a popular Bronx park after a series of robberies. 

The Van Cortlandt Park Alliance shared a safety message Saturday, urging parkgoers to be careful, particularly after dark. 

The alliance reported a series of robberies along the bike path from Dickinson Avenue to the Golf House, Putnam Greenway and Old Croton Aqueduct. 

The group shared the following tips: 

  • Exercise in a group, especially during early or late hours
  • Always be aware of your surroundings
  • Avoid wearing headphones
  • Leave valuables at home, and keep phones out of sight

"Van Cortlandt Park is still the best place in the Bronx to enjoy nature, play sports, and get some fresh air.  We just ask you to be cautious during these times," the alliance wrote.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 6, 2024 / 2:07 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

