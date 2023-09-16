Inwood street renamed in honor of fallen NYPD Det. Jason Rivera

Tunnel to Towers Foundation paying off mortgage for Det. Rivera's widow

NEW YORK -- A street renaming ceremony was held in Upper Manhattan on Saturday in honor of a fallen NYPD detective killed in the line of duty.

The corner of Sherman Avenue and West 204th Street in Inwood will now be known as Jason "Tata" Rivera Way.

Rivera grew up in the neighborhood and went to school there.

He and his partner, Wilbert Mora, were shot and killed in Harlem when answering a domestic violence call in January 2022.

"I hope that whenever someone passes by the street and reads Jason's name, they are reminded of his sacrifice and feel encouraged, motivated and inspired to go after their dreams," Rivera's widow, Dominique Rivera, said.

Dominique Rivera says her husband joined the NYPD with a goal of improving the relationship between officers and members of the community.