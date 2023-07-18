Street co-naming today for late NYPD Det. Wilbert Mora in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

Street naming today in honor of late NYPD Det. Mora

NEW YORK -- New York City will honor late NYPD Det. Wilbet Mora with a street co-naming Tuesday.

Mora was shot and killed, along with his partner Jason Rivera, in January 2022.

The ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

That's where the intersection of Keap Street and South Third Street will be renamed Detective Wilbert Mora Street.