Tunnel to Towers Foundation pays off home mortgage for widow of NYPD Det. Jason Rivera
NEW YORK -- The widow of NYPD Det. Jason Rivera will have her home mortgage paid off thanks to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
Rivera was shot and killed, along with his partner Det. Wilbert Mora, in January 2022 while responding to a domestic disturbance call in Harlem.
- Read more: Memorial service marks 1 year since deaths of NYPD Detectives Wilbert Mora and Jason Rivera
During a tribute to Rivera earlier this year, his widow, Dominique Luzuriaga Rivera, announced she was pregnant.
She has since given birth to their son, Wesley.
