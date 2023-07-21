Tunnel to Towers Foundation pays off home mortgage for widow of NYPD Det. Jason Rivera

Tunnel to Towers Foundation paying off mortgage for Det. Rivera's widow

NEW YORK -- The widow of NYPD Det. Jason Rivera will have her home mortgage paid off thanks to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Rivera was shot and killed, along with his partner Det. Wilbert Mora, in January 2022 while responding to a domestic disturbance call in Harlem.

During a tribute to Rivera earlier this year, his widow, Dominique Luzuriaga Rivera, announced she was pregnant.

She has since given birth to their son, Wesley.