Memorial service marks 1 year since deaths of NYPD Detectives Wilbert Mora and Jason Rivera

NEW YORK -- A Memorial Mass got underway Saturday morning to mark one year since NYPD Detectives Wilbert Mora and Jason Rivera were shot and killed in the line of duty.

Mora and Rivera responded to a domestic call in Harlem on Jan. 21, 2022.

Today, we remember @NYPDnews Officers Jason Rivera and William Mora, who were both fatally shot after responding to a call one year ago.



We honor their memory, service, and heroism — and we continue the fight to stop gun violence and protect our communities. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) January 21, 2023

Investigators said the suspect, Lashawn McNeil, opened fire on them after his mother called police to their apartment during an argument.

With heavy hearts, we gather today to remember Detective Jason Rivera and Detective Wilbert Mora… two heroes - eternally bound together.



As the carriers of their memory & legacy, the NYPD and this city will #NeverForget their sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/OuynXqUqqp — Commissioner Sewell (@NYPDPC) January 21, 2023

Detective Sumit Sulan, the third officer at the scene, returned fire and killed McNeil.