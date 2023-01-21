Watch CBS News
Memorial service marks 1 year since deaths of NYPD Detectives Wilbert Mora and Jason Rivera

NEW YORK -- A Memorial Mass got underway Saturday morning to mark one year since NYPD Detectives Wilbert Mora and Jason Rivera were shot and killed in the line of duty

Mora and Rivera responded to a domestic call in Harlem on Jan. 21, 2022.

Investigators said the suspect, Lashawn McNeil, opened fire on them after his mother called police to their apartment during an argument. 

Detective Sumit Sulan, the third officer at the scene, returned fire and killed McNeil. 

