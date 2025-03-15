Humid NYC weather today as strong storm system approaches. Here's the weekend timeline.

First Alert Weather: Clouds rule Saturday, storms on the way - 9 a.m. update | 3.15.25

Clouds are staying put Saturday in the New York City area and sunny skies are unlikely to return until late Monday afternoon, once a threat of strong storms breaks up.

Sunday is declared a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat for heavy rain, high winds and flooding in the Tri-State Area.

Saturday forecast

A few very light showers are possible Saturday as high temperatures top out in the low to mid 50s. It will feel increasingly more humid.

Another round of fog, mist and drizzle develops at night into Sunday morning. As winds start to increase by late tomorrow morning, the fog lifts and temperatures start to surge.

Storm timeline

Despite mostly cloudy skies, Sunday's highs are expected to reach the mid 60s to low 70s. Winds throughout the day could gust between 30-45 mph at times, peaking in the evening hours. Those winds will come ahead of an impressive storm system that is currently ravaging the middle portions of the U.S. with dangerous weather.

Most of the day remains dry, but as the storm system pushes east, the Tri-State Area will feel its effects overnight into Monday morning. The system will be in a weakened state once it reaches our region, but heavy rain, strong thunderstorms and high winds will still be a factor.

The greatest threat for these hazardous conditions would be from 7 a.m. Sunday to 3 a.m. Monday. During this timeframe, strong and possibly severe thunderstorms, which may contain damaging winds and heavy rain leading to flooding, are possible. After 3 a.m., most of the heavy rain/storms will have shifted east of NYC and may linger into early Monday afternoon.

Rainfall totals look to range between 1-2 inches, with the highest amounts on eastern Long Island.

