When is the 2025 St. Patrick's Day Parade in NYC? Map, start time and street closures

A monumental day on Staten Island for the LGBTQ+ community

A monumental day on Staten Island for the LGBTQ+ community

A monumental day on Staten Island for the LGBTQ+ community

New York City is counting down to the 2025 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Manhattan.

The historic parade follows several holiday celebrations across the five boroughs, including a monumental change at Staten Island's parade this year.

NYC St. Patrick's Day forecast

Heavy rain and high winds are expected to hit New York City on Sunday night, but conditions should calm down in time for Monday's parade.

Some steady, light rain is expected for the start of parade around 11 a.m.

By 2 p.m., showers will be lingering with breezy conditions.

Rain will start clearing out from west to east around 4 p.m.

Temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 50s.

What time does the St. Patrick's Day parade start in NYC?

The 264th annual parade steps off at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 17. The procession is expected to last more than five hours, wrapping up around 4:30 p.m.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch will be among the first wave of marchers, followed by the FDNY and Commissioner Robert Tucker later in the morning.

They will be joined by law enforcement, faith leaders and marching bands from across the area.

Map shows St. Patrick's Day Parade route for 2025

New York City's historic St. Patrick's Day Parade is set to march through Manhattan for the 2025 celebration. CBS News New York

The parade travels about 35 blocks up the iconic Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan.

It starts at 44th Street, passes by St. Patrick's Cathedral between 50th and 51st streets, and then reaches the finish at 79th Street on the East Side of Central Park.

Organizers say spectators can line up anywhere along the route, and early birds can expect the best views.

NYC street closures for St. Patrick's Day Parade

Whether you're heading to the parade or just trying to get around, the NYPD warns the following streets will be closed Monday:

Formation:

Vanderbilt Avenue between 43rd Street and 46th Street

44th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

45th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

46th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

47th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue

48th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue

Route:

5th Avenue between 79th Street and 43rd Street

Dispersal:

5th Avenue between 84th Street and 79th Street

79th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

80th Street between Lexington Avenue and 5th Avenue

81st Street between Lexington Avenue and 5th Avenue

82nd Street between Lexington Avenue and 5th Avenue

83rd Street between Lexington Avenue and 5th Avenue

Miscellaneous:

43rd Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

49th Street between Madison Avenue and Rockefeller Plaza

50th Street between Madison Avenue and Rockefeller Plaza

51st Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

54th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

57th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

59th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

62nd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

63rd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

64th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

65th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

70th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

71st Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

72nd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

78th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

84th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

Madison Avenue between 42nd Street and 84th Street

For more information from parade organizers, CLICK HERE.