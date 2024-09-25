NYC weather forecast calls for rain today. Map shows 1st significant rainfall Thursday.

New York City and the surrounding area could see the first significant rainfall in weeks over the next couple days.

It's been a rather dry pattern, but the First Alert Weather team is tracking showers for the Wednesday evening commute, followed by a stronger round that could lead to flooding Thursday.

Rain during Wednesday evening commute

CBS News New York

NYC woke up to another cool, cloudy morning with a few sprinkles here and there. However, there's reason enough to believe the nuisance showers will get better organized this afternoon and dampen parts of the area.

Between the clouds and the rain, it will be another struggle in the temperatures department, with highs only reaching the upper 60s, or so.

Drizzle and showers will continue to tease the city into Wednesday night, but again, it looks like the focus will be north and west. Otherwise, expect a gradual increase in humidity with lots of clouds around.

Map shows possible rainfall totals for Thursday

Thursday will feature 70s with rounds of showers and even some rumbles of thunder, particularly north and west. This pattern won't quit until tomorrow night, so up to several inches of rain are possible across these areas. That said, localized flooding is a possibility.

We should catch a break by Friday, however, with the models showing less progression of an exiting front, plus the approach of what's left of Hurricane Helene, we'll need to keep in a slight chance of showers.

Stick with the First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast, live radar and weather alerts.